9300 Burnet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Now for Lease! Located in a sought-after neighborhood in North Hills resides a very beautiful Townhome that has a private 2- car garage, along with a lovely landscaped front exterior, plus a spacious back yard as well. Inside find a bright and spacious floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Wonderful features include plush carpet flooring in all the main areas of the home, with tile flooring found in the kitchen and bathrooms. There are baseboard moldings in each room, soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting, central AC, lost of storage space and more! The charming kitchen has granite countertops, nice appliances and plenty of cabinet space. There is a Master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom equipped with dual vanities. The back yard has a private space for you and your guests. There is a large side yard and a covered patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Centrally located near schools, gas stations, supermarkets and shopping.