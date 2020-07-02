All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

9300 Burnet Avenue

9300 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now for Lease! Located in a sought-after neighborhood in North Hills resides a very beautiful Townhome that has a private 2- car garage, along with a lovely landscaped front exterior, plus a spacious back yard as well. Inside find a bright and spacious floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Wonderful features include plush carpet flooring in all the main areas of the home, with tile flooring found in the kitchen and bathrooms. There are baseboard moldings in each room, soaring high ceilings, recessed lighting, central AC, lost of storage space and more! The charming kitchen has granite countertops, nice appliances and plenty of cabinet space. There is a Master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom equipped with dual vanities. The back yard has a private space for you and your guests. There is a large side yard and a covered patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. Centrally located near schools, gas stations, supermarkets and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Burnet Avenue have any available units?
9300 Burnet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Burnet Avenue have?
Some of 9300 Burnet Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Burnet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Burnet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Burnet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9300 Burnet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9300 Burnet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Burnet Avenue offers parking.
Does 9300 Burnet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Burnet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Burnet Avenue have a pool?
No, 9300 Burnet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Burnet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9300 Burnet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Burnet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Burnet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

