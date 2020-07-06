All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

930 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Description top floor unit in a triplex very quiet building completely updated central air and heating recessed LED lighting extremely large unit approximately 1300 ft.. Hardwood laminate floors throughout new carpet in both bedrooms. Close proximity to Beverly Hills West Hollywood and Century City tenant pays for all utilities.
.
Amenities: Laundry on site, Central air, Heating, Large private balcony, Large shared yard.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher gas cooktop, wall oven.
Parking: 2 Parking Spots.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1.5-bath/170/

IT490201 - IT49SM170

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Wooster have any available units?
930 Wooster doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Wooster have?
Some of 930 Wooster's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Wooster currently offering any rent specials?
930 Wooster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Wooster pet-friendly?
No, 930 Wooster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 930 Wooster offer parking?
Yes, 930 Wooster offers parking.
Does 930 Wooster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Wooster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Wooster have a pool?
No, 930 Wooster does not have a pool.
Does 930 Wooster have accessible units?
No, 930 Wooster does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Wooster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Wooster has units with dishwashers.

