929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107

929 South Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

929 South Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Studio with 1 bathroom Pet-Friendly Apartment. Centrally Located in Koreatown, near Olympic/Western. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator, Deep Sink and Modern Faucet; Full Bathroom with Shower over Tub; Air Conditioning, Large Closets and Wood Plank floors throughout; We pay All Utilities except electricity. Street Parking only. Great Neighborhood – Close to Everything! FOR ADD'L LEASING INFO PLEASE TEXT ADRIAN - 323-975-1590.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have any available units?
929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have?
Some of 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 currently offering any rent specials?
929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 is pet friendly.
Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 offer parking?
No, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 does not offer parking.
Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have a pool?
No, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 does not have a pool.
Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have accessible units?
No, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107 does not have units with dishwashers.

