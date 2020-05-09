929 S. Serrano Avenue - #107

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Studio with 1 bathroom Pet-Friendly Apartment. Centrally Located in Koreatown, near Olympic/Western. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator, Deep Sink and Modern Faucet; Full Bathroom with Shower over Tub; Air Conditioning, Large Closets and Wood Plank floors throughout; We pay All Utilities except electricity. Street Parking only. Great Neighborhood – Close to Everything! FOR ADD'L LEASING INFO PLEASE TEXT ADRIAN - 323-975-1590.
Note: Photos shown may be for a different but similar apartment