925 S Holt Ave 4

SPACIOUS 2 BDRM/2 BATH-BEVERLY HILLS ADJ.
REMODELED 2 Bdrm/2 Bath unit in a 2-story building available for move in.
Unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, lots of large closets, custom cabinets, walk in closet, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and A/C. Laundry on premises, Pet friendly building Assigned gated Parking included. Owner pays for water.
Located in the Pico-Robertson area and centrally located to Cedars Sinai Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Farmer's Market, The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, and Santa Monica. Walking distance to a variety of markets, restaurants, and numerous places of worship. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
