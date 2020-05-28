All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
925 S Holt Ave 4
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

925 S Holt Ave 4

925 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

925 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
VERY SPACIOUS UPDATED 2BD/2BTH - Property Id: 132445

SPACIOUS 2 BDRM/2 BATH-BEVERLY HILLS ADJ.

REMODELED 2 Bdrm/2 Bath unit in a 2-story building available for move in.
Unit comes with hardwood floors throughout, lots of large closets, custom cabinets, walk in closet, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and A/C. Laundry on premises, Pet friendly building Assigned gated Parking included. Owner pays for water.

Located in the Pico-Robertson area and centrally located to Cedars Sinai Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Farmer's Market, The Grove, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, and Santa Monica. Walking distance to a variety of markets, restaurants, and numerous places of worship. Square footage is estimated and not verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132445
Property Id 132445

(RLNE5485115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have any available units?
925 S Holt Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have?
Some of 925 S Holt Ave 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 S Holt Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
925 S Holt Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 S Holt Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 S Holt Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 925 S Holt Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 S Holt Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 925 S Holt Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 925 S Holt Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 S Holt Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 S Holt Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
