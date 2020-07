Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning hot tub fireplace sauna

Beautiful Mid Century modern 3 Bed 2 Baths home located at the highest point of the Hollywood hills. Super private, bright and tastefully furnished home that boasts infinite sunrise and sunset views over Los Angeles.2 car garage, AC, new kitchen, extra large hot tub, sauna and deep soaking tub along with two large yards. House is available weekly, monthly or year long lease.