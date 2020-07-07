Rent Calculator
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM
1 of 1
9248 Vanalden Avenue
9248 Vanalden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9248 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Call Team Ramstead at 818 207 9077 For a Private showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
9248 Vanalden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9248 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9248 Vanalden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9248 Vanalden Avenue offers parking.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 Vanalden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 Vanalden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
