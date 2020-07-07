924 W 51st Place

Amenities

WELCOME to this Fully Remodeled and Elegant Separated Unit...Vermont Harbor Neighborhood, near USC, Expo Line, museums, Olympic Coliseum, LAFC Stadium (Banc of California Stadium) shopping, schools, Library and of course FWY's. This unit has been Elegantly Designed with a Modern Contemporary Flare of open Floor Plan, 1 bedroom and 1 bath, 400 Sq ft. Ceiling fan in bedroom, sliding door in bedroom opens out to a private patio. the kitchen is a fully customized cabinetry with quartz counter top, All new kitchen including fridge, stove, microwave, garbage disposal. This unit has remodeled baths, recessed lighting, new paint, nice front, and back yard. partial use of the driveway.