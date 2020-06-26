Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
923 S Dodson Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
923 S Dodson Avenue
923 South Dodson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
923 South Dodson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Feel like you're on vacation all year long in this fantastic home that offers a great layout with excellent harbor, mountain and Vincent Thomas Bridge views. 4 beds and
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue have any available units?
923 S Dodson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 S Dodson Avenue have?
Some of 923 S Dodson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 S Dodson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 S Dodson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 S Dodson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 S Dodson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue offer parking?
No, 923 S Dodson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 S Dodson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 S Dodson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 S Dodson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 S Dodson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 S Dodson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
