9168 Mercedes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely quite Arleta home on a culdesac. Entry hallway leads you to the living room and open kitchen. Quartz kitchen counters. From living room there is a sliding door to the yard (currently being landscaped with St. Augustine grass which requires less watering) A hallway leads you to the Four bedrooms 3.5 baths. Two bedrooms have a shared 3/4 bath. Large master with ample closet space. All double glazed energy saving windows. Great home for a large family.

Garage was converted to a separate ADU which is occupied by another tenant and has an electrical sub meter. utilities will be prorated according to number of occupants. Call Miry for showing at 818-266-7891