Los Angeles, CA
9168 Mercedes Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

9168 Mercedes Avenue

9168 Mercedes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9168 Mercedes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely quite Arleta home on a culdesac. Entry hallway leads you to the living room and open kitchen. Quartz kitchen counters. From living room there is a sliding door to the yard (currently being landscaped with St. Augustine grass which requires less watering) A hallway leads you to the Four bedrooms 3.5 baths. Two bedrooms have a shared 3/4 bath. Large master with ample closet space. All double glazed energy saving windows. Great home for a large family.
Garage was converted to a separate ADU which is occupied by another tenant and has an electrical sub meter. utilities will be prorated according to number of occupants. Call Miry for showing at 818-266-7891

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have any available units?
9168 Mercedes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9168 Mercedes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9168 Mercedes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9168 Mercedes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9168 Mercedes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9168 Mercedes Avenue offers parking.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9168 Mercedes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have a pool?
No, 9168 Mercedes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9168 Mercedes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9168 Mercedes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9168 Mercedes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9168 Mercedes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
