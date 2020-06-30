9141 LEANDER Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeously remodeled, spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath home in Prime BHPO Trousdale Estates Adj. on a quiet cul-de-sac. Serene canyon views w/ breathtaking sunsets. This light filled home with open floor plan, large living/family room, dining room & wrap-around patio/yard/expansive grass area. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen w/Viking stainless steel appliances with granite counter-top. Elegant and manicured huge grounds with a massive front drive with parking for 4-plus cars plus a 4 car garage. Pets welcome with Deposit. Owner pays gardener. Absolutely move in condition. Immaculately kept.