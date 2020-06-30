All apartments in Los Angeles
9141 LEANDER Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM

9141 LEANDER Place

9141 Leander Place · No Longer Available
Location

9141 Leander Place, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeously remodeled, spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath home in Prime BHPO Trousdale Estates Adj. on a quiet cul-de-sac. Serene canyon views w/ breathtaking sunsets. This light filled home with open floor plan, large living/family room, dining room & wrap-around patio/yard/expansive grass area. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen w/Viking stainless steel appliances with granite counter-top. Elegant and manicured huge grounds with a massive front drive with parking for 4-plus cars plus a 4 car garage. Pets welcome with Deposit. Owner pays gardener. Absolutely move in condition. Immaculately kept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9141 LEANDER Place have any available units?
9141 LEANDER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9141 LEANDER Place have?
Some of 9141 LEANDER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9141 LEANDER Place currently offering any rent specials?
9141 LEANDER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 LEANDER Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9141 LEANDER Place is pet friendly.
Does 9141 LEANDER Place offer parking?
Yes, 9141 LEANDER Place offers parking.
Does 9141 LEANDER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9141 LEANDER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 LEANDER Place have a pool?
No, 9141 LEANDER Place does not have a pool.
Does 9141 LEANDER Place have accessible units?
No, 9141 LEANDER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 LEANDER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9141 LEANDER Place has units with dishwashers.

