Los Angeles, CA
9140 ST IVES Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9140 ST IVES Drive

9140 W St Ives Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9140 W St Ives Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
A three bedroom, four bathroom home in the celebrated Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills complete with a private turkish Spa, Gym and Infinity Pool. This home's generous living areas all soak in the sun and iconic west hollywood views, with the main sitting room - a high-ceilinged, many-windowed space with ornate side tables, a splendid daybed and a pool table - particularly inviting. The grand room gives onto the garden, where there's a sumptuously decorated patio area with outdoor surround sound entertainment, full BBQ kitchen and a pool/spa. The three bedrooms feature a spacious master featuring a curtained four-poster bed and verandah, and a guest suite with own separate entry. Pocket windows walls connect the home into the terrace with cascading views below. The prestigious street is calm and secluded, but you're actually minutes above The Sunset Strip and the center of West Hollywood. MLS Price : Monthly. Short term: 7000/week, 7 day minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 ST IVES Drive have any available units?
9140 ST IVES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9140 ST IVES Drive have?
Some of 9140 ST IVES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 ST IVES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9140 ST IVES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 ST IVES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9140 ST IVES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9140 ST IVES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9140 ST IVES Drive offers parking.
Does 9140 ST IVES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9140 ST IVES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 ST IVES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9140 ST IVES Drive has a pool.
Does 9140 ST IVES Drive have accessible units?
No, 9140 ST IVES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 ST IVES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9140 ST IVES Drive has units with dishwashers.
