Amenities

parking walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

New condo complex final completed July 2019 and ready for immediate occupancy. Only 1 unit available 2BR 2BR with approx 1300 square feet. Priced at $2,300. 1 level (no stairs) with elevator to subterranean parking. Each unit has its own laundry area. Large master bedroom and walk in closet