9111 Baring Cross Street
Location
9111 Baring Cross Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Grocery stores and schools nearby, freshly new carpet and paint. Security deposit negotiable. Contact Joan 310.980.1498
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have any available units?
9111 Baring Cross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9111 Baring Cross Street currently offering any rent specials?
9111 Baring Cross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 Baring Cross Street pet-friendly?
No, 9111 Baring Cross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street offer parking?
No, 9111 Baring Cross Street does not offer parking.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9111 Baring Cross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have a pool?
No, 9111 Baring Cross Street does not have a pool.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have accessible units?
No, 9111 Baring Cross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 Baring Cross Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9111 Baring Cross Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9111 Baring Cross Street has units with air conditioning.
