Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

909 N. Croft Ave

909 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

909 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,460* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,870* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this two-bedroom West Hollywood apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this lavishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cozy living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX190)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this West Hollywood apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 N. Croft Ave have any available units?
909 N. Croft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 909 N. Croft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 N. Croft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 N. Croft Ave pet-friendly?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 909 N. Croft Ave offers parking.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave have a pool?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 N. Croft Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 N. Croft Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
