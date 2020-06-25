909 N. Croft Ave

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,460* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,870* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,790* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,990/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this two-bedroom West Hollywood apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this lavishly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, cozy living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX190)



Designed With You In Mind



Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this West Hollywood apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Indoor Parking

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.