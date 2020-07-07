9047 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills East
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo conveniently located close to the 405 fwy off Nordhoff St. Located in a gated community. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. Private 2 car tandem garage. Both bedrooms are located upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9047 Langdon Avenue have any available units?
9047 Langdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.