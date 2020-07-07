All apartments in Los Angeles
9047 Langdon Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

9047 Langdon Avenue

9047 Langdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9047 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo conveniently located close to the 405 fwy off Nordhoff St. Located in a gated community. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. Private 2 car tandem garage. Both bedrooms are located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

