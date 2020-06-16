All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:40 PM

9039 Alcott Street

9039 Alcott Street · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9039 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Sizeable REMODELED upstairs1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Pico/Robertson! This gorgeous unit comes with NEW stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, Wood-Look Floors, AND A/C in the living room! Not to mention 1 dedicated parking space, a private balcony, AND laundry on-site! This unit is perfect for anyone, no matter what your needs!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Alcott Street have any available units?
9039 Alcott Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 Alcott Street have?
Some of 9039 Alcott Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Alcott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9039 Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 9039 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Alcott Street does offer parking.
Does 9039 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 9039 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 9039 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 9039 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9039 Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.
