Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9025 Alcott St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

9025 Alcott St

9025 W Alcott St · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
South Robertson
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9025 W Alcott St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
$2770 2 bdrm 2 bath apartment with stove, dishwasher, microwave, Fireplace. balcony, laminate and carpet flooring. A should see! Gated building with laundry and fitness room. Available November 8th- on top floor. Call manager to view. Dan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Alcott St have any available units?
9025 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9025 Alcott St have?
Some of 9025 Alcott St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Alcott St pet-friendly?
No, 9025 Alcott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9025 Alcott St offer parking?
No, 9025 Alcott St does not offer parking.
Does 9025 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Alcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 9025 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 9025 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 Alcott St has units with dishwashers.

