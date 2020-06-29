9025 Alcott St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym

$2770 2 bdrm 2 bath apartment with stove, dishwasher, microwave, Fireplace. balcony, laminate and carpet flooring. A should see! Gated building with laundry and fitness room. Available November 8th- on top floor. Call manager to view. Dan