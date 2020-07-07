9025 Alcott St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking

$2695&up 2 bdrm 2 bath apartment with Fireplace. balcony, microwave,stove, dishwasher, laminate and carpet flooring. A should see! Gated building with laundry and fitness room. Call manager to view. Available September 24th.