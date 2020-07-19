902 Venice Blvd

Amenities
Available now completely remodeled 2Bed + 1Bath near Venice Blvd/Lincoln Blvd. This is a corner unit with hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances (stove/fridge/dishwasher and microwave) and new washer and dryer. Completely remodeled bathroom with double sinks. Garage available for an extra $100/month. No pets.
Great location near Abbot Kinney shops and restaurants. You can bike to downtown Venice or short 5 min drive! Call or email to make an appointment to check this great unit!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4518995)