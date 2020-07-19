902 Venice Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Available now completely remodeled 2Bed + 1Bath near Venice Blvd/Lincoln Blvd. This is a corner unit with hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances (stove/fridge/dishwasher and microwave) and new washer and dryer. Completely remodeled bathroom with double sinks. Garage available for an extra $100/month. No pets.



Great location near Abbot Kinney shops and restaurants. You can bike to downtown Venice or short 5 min drive! Call or email to make an appointment to check this great unit!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518995)