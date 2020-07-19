All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

902 Venice Blvd

902 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

902 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Available now completely remodeled 2Bed + 1Bath near Venice Blvd/Lincoln Blvd. This is a corner unit with hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances (stove/fridge/dishwasher and microwave) and new washer and dryer. Completely remodeled bathroom with double sinks. Garage available for an extra $100/month. No pets.

Great location near Abbot Kinney shops and restaurants. You can bike to downtown Venice or short 5 min drive! Call or email to make an appointment to check this great unit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Venice Blvd have any available units?
902 Venice Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Venice Blvd have?
Some of 902 Venice Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Venice Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
902 Venice Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Venice Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 902 Venice Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 902 Venice Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 902 Venice Blvd offers parking.
Does 902 Venice Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Venice Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Venice Blvd have a pool?
No, 902 Venice Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 902 Venice Blvd have accessible units?
No, 902 Venice Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Venice Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Venice Blvd has units with dishwashers.
