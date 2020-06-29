Rent Calculator
9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 15
9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3
9011 Columbus Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
9011 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1BR + 1BA IN NORTH HILLS AVAILABLE NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3725710)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have any available units?
9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have?
Some of 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have a pool?
Yes, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 has a pool.
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 Columbus Avenue Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
