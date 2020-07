Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome to a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Just a couple miles from CSUN and shopping! There are two master bedrooms on opposing sides of the house. Wide doors all around for easy entry and exits, dual pane glass, new flooring and a fresh remodel. Recessed lights in the living room and kitchen with an open floor space plan. Enjoy your private backyard fenced throughout.