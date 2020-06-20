8956 Woodley Avenue

8956 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills West
POOL HOME WITH CHILD SAFETY FENCE. 4+2 HOUSE WITH A/C AND PLENTY OF FAMILY SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE-CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. THIS IS A PROPERTY A TENANT REALLY WANTS. EASY PARKING FOR A LOT OF CARS. ENJOYABLE HOME FOR ALL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
