Los Angeles, CA
8956 Woodley Avenue
8956 Woodley Avenue

8956 N Woodley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8956 N Woodley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
POOL HOME WITH CHILD SAFETY FENCE. 4+2 HOUSE WITH A/C AND PLENTY OF FAMILY SPACE. WALKING DISTANCE-CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. THIS IS A PROPERTY A TENANT REALLY WANTS. EASY PARKING FOR A LOT OF CARS. ENJOYABLE HOME FOR ALL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
8956 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8956 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8956 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8956 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8956 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8956 Woodley Avenue offers parking.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8956 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8956 Woodley Avenue has a pool.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8956 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8956 Woodley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8956 Woodley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8956 Woodley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
