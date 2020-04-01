All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

8944 Eames Ave

8944 Eames Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8944 Eames Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
newly remolded quite Northridge neighborhood , bonus room, living room, fire place, central air, 2 car garage, RV asses , big back yard Gardner included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8944 Eames Ave have any available units?
8944 Eames Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8944 Eames Ave have?
Some of 8944 Eames Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8944 Eames Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8944 Eames Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8944 Eames Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8944 Eames Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8944 Eames Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8944 Eames Ave offers parking.
Does 8944 Eames Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8944 Eames Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8944 Eames Ave have a pool?
No, 8944 Eames Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8944 Eames Ave have accessible units?
No, 8944 Eames Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8944 Eames Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8944 Eames Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
