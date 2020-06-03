All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

8918 1/2 Ramsgate

8918 1/2 Ramsgate Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8918 1/2 Ramsgate Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
8918 1/2 Ramsgate - Spacious One Bedroom Available 09/01/19 Cozy & private one bedroom unit in Westchester - Showings begin August 28, 2019. Please call/text Zeke for more info 310-951-8679. Cute, clean, cozy and private upper single unit available for move in on September 1, 2019. This single unit is in a very well kept and cared for building. Entire building has FAA sound proof windows. Laminate floors throughout the unit. Mini blinds on all windows. Parking on the street only. Minutes away from LAX, LA Rams Stadium, The Forum, SpaceX and all the aerospace companies in the area. Close all all major fwys, public transportation, shopping and the beach.

(RLNE4839876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have any available units?
8918 1/2 Ramsgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8918 1/2 Ramsgate currently offering any rent specials?
8918 1/2 Ramsgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 1/2 Ramsgate pet-friendly?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate offer parking?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not offer parking.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have a pool?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not have a pool.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have accessible units?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 1/2 Ramsgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 1/2 Ramsgate does not have units with air conditioning.
