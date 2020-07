Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Laurel Canyon Traditional charmer. This 3 Bed 2 Bath is fully gated with total privacy in the heart of Laurel Canyon. Located in WONDERLAND SCHOOL district this home has a lot to offer. Beautiful outdoor space with sunk in Redwood HotTub and three decks with beautiful landscaping and two BBQ's for outdoor fun. Central air, tankless water heater, steam room and many more upgrades to this beauty!Property comes fully furnished.