All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8855 APPIAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8855 APPIAN Way
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

8855 APPIAN Way

8855 W Appian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8855 W Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This creative sanctuary sits on top of a verdant knoll, completely quiet and private, with views to the Ocean, Hollywood Sign and Catalina. Incredibly charming and cozy. 2 beds, 1 1/2 baths with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths and great light. The garden features multiple mature fruit tress and an pergola covered outdoor dining area reminiscent of Tuscany. A wonderful place to call home. Available now for one year term. Wonderland School District. Gardener Included. See private remarks for pet policy. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8855 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8855 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8855 APPIAN Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8855 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way is pet friendly.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have a pool?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not have a pool.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8855 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tilden II Apartments
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College