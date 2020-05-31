Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8836 Ramsgate Ave
Last updated April 28 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 8
8836 Ramsgate Ave
8836 S Ramsgate Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8836 S Ramsgate Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Bright 2 bedroomNewly Remodeled kitchen & Bathroom, Window Blinds, Wall Heater, Ceiling Fan, walk in closet, Garage w/ Remote, back yard, file-like House.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have any available units?
8836 Ramsgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have?
Some of 8836 Ramsgate Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8836 Ramsgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8836 Ramsgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8836 Ramsgate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8836 Ramsgate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8836 Ramsgate Ave offers parking.
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8836 Ramsgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have a pool?
No, 8836 Ramsgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 8836 Ramsgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8836 Ramsgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8836 Ramsgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
