8831 Kittyhawk Avenue

Beautifully Updated & Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Westchester Short Term Rental - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the prime Westchester neighborhood. Walking distance to dining, entertainment, and transportation. You will love the modern touches to this fully furnished home which is available for an approximate 6 - 9 month short term lease. Two fireplaces and a secluded backyard with garden add a nice element of relaxation to this home. Do not disturb occupants.



