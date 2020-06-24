All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8831 Kittyhawk Avenue

8831 S Kittyhawk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8831 S Kittyhawk Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated & Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Westchester Short Term Rental - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the prime Westchester neighborhood. Walking distance to dining, entertainment, and transportation. You will love the modern touches to this fully furnished home which is available for an approximate 6 - 9 month short term lease. Two fireplaces and a secluded backyard with garden add a nice element of relaxation to this home. Do not disturb occupants.

(RLNE4560813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have any available units?
8831 Kittyhawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have?
Some of 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8831 Kittyhawk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue offer parking?
No, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have a pool?
No, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8831 Kittyhawk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
