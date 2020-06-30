All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8820 Sepulveda Eastway

8820 Sepulveda Eastway · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Sepulveda Eastway, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,130* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,150* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,170* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,180/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this charming Playa Del Rey furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and bright living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX166)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is situated in Playa del Rey, South Bay, Los Angeles. Located about three miles south of Venice Beach and wedged between Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, it is a residential community on the shore. During weekends, locals take long strolls on Vista Del Mar or camp out at Dockweiler State Beach, one of L.A.s most intimate beaches. For bike lovers, the Marvin Braude Bike Trail provides access to almost every beach town in the city. Hop on the trail in Playa del Rey and bike north to Malibu or down south to Torrance. Playa del Ray is an ideal neighborhood for easy going responsibles and families to call home.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have any available units?
8820 Sepulveda Eastway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have?
Some of 8820 Sepulveda Eastway's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Sepulveda Eastway currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Sepulveda Eastway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Sepulveda Eastway pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway offers parking.
Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have a pool?
Yes, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway has a pool.
Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have accessible units?
No, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 Sepulveda Eastway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Sepulveda Eastway does not have units with dishwashers.

