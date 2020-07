Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled home now available for rent! DUPLEX HOME. Tenants currently living in back house. This beautiful Sun Valley home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, is located near the 5 and 170 freeway, the interior has new hardwood floors, stove, new central a/c and heat. Washer and dryer is included! Call today to schedule a showing!