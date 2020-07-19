8787 Skyline Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

French Cottage in the Hollywood Hills - Property Id: 98248



Sophisticated Hollywood Hills private retreat! Behind a secure wall is an enchanting garden as you enter this simple yet elegant home. The front doorway is stone, from an 18th Century French Mansion and crowned with an 18th Century lantern. The stone tile throughout the house is also the 18th Century from Bourgogne France, and the living room showcases a 17th century Louis XIV fireplace! Complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer, and dryer. The two bedrooms are both en-suite with ample closet space. Three sets of French doors lead out to the pool and patio making indoor/outdoor living and entertaining simple. Completely secluded and private. The perfect Pied-a-terre!

Property Id 98248



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4676739)