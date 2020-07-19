All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8787 Skyline Dr

8787 W Skyline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8787 W Skyline Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
French Cottage in the Hollywood Hills - Property Id: 98248

Sophisticated Hollywood Hills private retreat! Behind a secure wall is an enchanting garden as you enter this simple yet elegant home. The front doorway is stone, from an 18th Century French Mansion and crowned with an 18th Century lantern. The stone tile throughout the house is also the 18th Century from Bourgogne France, and the living room showcases a 17th century Louis XIV fireplace! Complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer, and dryer. The two bedrooms are both en-suite with ample closet space. Three sets of French doors lead out to the pool and patio making indoor/outdoor living and entertaining simple. Completely secluded and private. The perfect Pied-a-terre!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98248
Property Id 98248

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4676739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 Skyline Dr have any available units?
8787 Skyline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8787 Skyline Dr have?
Some of 8787 Skyline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8787 Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8787 Skyline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8787 Skyline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8787 Skyline Dr offer parking?
No, 8787 Skyline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8787 Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8787 Skyline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 Skyline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8787 Skyline Dr has a pool.
Does 8787 Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 8787 Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8787 Skyline Dr has units with dishwashers.
