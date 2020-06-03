8787 Appian Way

Amenities

Located steps away from the sand and waters edge, and a hundred yards away from the world famous pier, Villa Appia offers fully furnished studio rentals where every unit has a gorgeous view of the bay, beach and pier! It is situated in the heart of Santa Monicas luxury modern hotel district. Each unit has its own fresh and unique style - as well as a full private bath with shower & tub, contemporary furnishings, artful decor and, in select units, an eat-in kitchen. Every unit boasts picture-window white-water views of the beach and the ocean out to Catalina and the Palisades -- and the always-fascinating scenes of the Santa Monica Pier.

Units size 300-550 sf

Rents start from $2,350 to $3,750