877 Francisco Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park gym pool hot tub lobby media room

Metropolis Town Two, the most luxurious high-rise in LA live. Featuring innovative, contemporary architecture by the award-winning Gensler, Hotel Indigo is right next to the building. Walking distance to Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and Financial District. This one bedroom one bath residence includes expansive window walls, soaring ceilings and open-plan design to maximize natural light, space and spectacular views. Ample living and dining areas flow effortlessly to the seamless modern kitchen, which features Caesar-stone countertops, custom wood cabinetry and Miele & Bosch appliances. Additional home features include natural oak flooring, spa-style top end brand bath fixtures, sofa set, dinning table and chairs, king size bed and mattress. Residents of Metropolis enjoy a host of private amenities, including 24/7 lobby attendant, concierge, an outdoor four-lane Olympic style swimming pool and spa; an outdoor kitchen pavilion with an open area to accommodate events such as weddings and gatherings and an outdoor recreation field located between the two gyms that will accommodate a number of fitness activities. Also available on the ninth level is a unique dog park and children's play area.