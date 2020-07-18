All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

877 Francisco Street

877 Francisco Street · (626) 757-2723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

877 Francisco Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
media room
Metropolis Town Two, the most luxurious high-rise in LA live. Featuring innovative, contemporary architecture by the award-winning Gensler, Hotel Indigo is right next to the building. Walking distance to Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and Financial District. This one bedroom one bath residence includes expansive window walls, soaring ceilings and open-plan design to maximize natural light, space and spectacular views. Ample living and dining areas flow effortlessly to the seamless modern kitchen, which features Caesar-stone countertops, custom wood cabinetry and Miele & Bosch appliances. Additional home features include natural oak flooring, spa-style top end brand bath fixtures, sofa set, dinning table and chairs, king size bed and mattress. Residents of Metropolis enjoy a host of private amenities, including 24/7 lobby attendant, concierge, an outdoor four-lane Olympic style swimming pool and spa; an outdoor kitchen pavilion with an open area to accommodate events such as weddings and gatherings and an outdoor recreation field located between the two gyms that will accommodate a number of fitness activities. Also available on the ninth level is a unique dog park and children's play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Francisco Street have any available units?
877 Francisco Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Francisco Street have?
Some of 877 Francisco Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Francisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
877 Francisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Francisco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Francisco Street is pet friendly.
Does 877 Francisco Street offer parking?
No, 877 Francisco Street does not offer parking.
Does 877 Francisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Francisco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Francisco Street have a pool?
Yes, 877 Francisco Street has a pool.
Does 877 Francisco Street have accessible units?
No, 877 Francisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Francisco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Francisco Street does not have units with dishwashers.
