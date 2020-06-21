877 Francisco

Amenities

Live in Luxury at Metropolis Tower 2 Residences. Beautiful light-filled unit, with West facing views of the Hollywood sign and beyond. Conveniently accessible to the award-winning restaurants, shopping, art galleries of DTLA. Amenities Include: Outdoor Resort Pool/Spa with Cabanas, BBQ, Kid's Playground, Dog Park, Business Center, Fitness Center with Lockers, Showers, Yoga/Cycling Room, Upscale Indoor and Dining Rooms, and 24 hour Lobby Concierge Services. Rent includes one designated parking spot in garage, water, gas, trash, and guest parking. Come Live in Luxury!