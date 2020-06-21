All apartments in Los Angeles
877 Francisco
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

877 Francisco

877 Francisco Street · (323) 761-0896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

877 Francisco Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1826 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
yoga
Live in Luxury at Metropolis Tower 2 Residences. Beautiful light-filled unit, with West facing views of the Hollywood sign and beyond. Conveniently accessible to the award-winning restaurants, shopping, art galleries of DTLA. Amenities Include: Outdoor Resort Pool/Spa with Cabanas, BBQ, Kid's Playground, Dog Park, Business Center, Fitness Center with Lockers, Showers, Yoga/Cycling Room, Upscale Indoor and Dining Rooms, and 24 hour Lobby Concierge Services. Rent includes one designated parking spot in garage, water, gas, trash, and guest parking. Come Live in Luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Francisco have any available units?
877 Francisco has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 877 Francisco have?
Some of 877 Francisco's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
877 Francisco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Francisco pet-friendly?
Yes, 877 Francisco is pet friendly.
Does 877 Francisco offer parking?
Yes, 877 Francisco does offer parking.
Does 877 Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Francisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Francisco have a pool?
Yes, 877 Francisco has a pool.
Does 877 Francisco have accessible units?
No, 877 Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Francisco have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Francisco does not have units with dishwashers.
