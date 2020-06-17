All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:15 PM

8739 FARRALONE Avenue

8739 Farralone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8739 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
RELAXING & PEACEFUL STUDIO WITH PRIVATE PATIO. LOCATED IN THE HILLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have any available units?
8739 FARRALONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have?
Some of 8739 FARRALONE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 FARRALONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8739 FARRALONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 FARRALONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue offer parking?
No, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 FARRALONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8739 FARRALONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

