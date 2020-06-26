Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101.
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 6
8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101
8724 Etiwanda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8724 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
(101)Close to CSUN, Great for students, Located south of Nordhoff, Large, remodeled clean, 1-bedroom, 1-bath, Gated parking. Available Sept 30,2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have any available units?
8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 currently offering any rent specials?
8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 pet-friendly?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 offer parking?
Yes, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 offers parking.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have a pool?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 does not have a pool.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have accessible units?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8724 Etiwanda Avenue 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
