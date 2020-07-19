All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace

8721 Sunset Plaza Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Sunset Plaza Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this Breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5 bath home on a private cul-de-sac is a MUST SEE! Enter the Grand two-story home w/ beautiful foyer showcasing the charming chandelier & high ceilings. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms & a large bright loft area. The jaw-dropping master en-suite has a private balcony w/city views, custom built-in walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub w/ a Spanish tiled shower. Main floor boasts tons of natural light with floor-to-ceiling window doors. Beautiful formal dining area leads to the chef's kitchen featuring: SS 6 range stove w/ dual ovens, Spanish backsplash, & Cesar-Stone countertops. Maid's en-suite quarters & Laundry room on floor level. Ground level has a large den/game room w/ entry to the two-car garage. Relax in a Zen-like backyard featuring a sparkling pool & sitting area w/ fireplace that is great for entertaining. Located minutes from Sunset Plaza Strip, Beverly Hills, popular restaurants, fun entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have any available units?
8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have?
Some of 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace offers parking.
Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace has a pool.
Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 SUNSET PLAZA Terrace has units with dishwashers.
