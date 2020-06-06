All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8714 Glenoaks Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8714 Glenoaks Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

8714 Glenoaks Blvd

8714 Glenoaks Boulevard · (818) 767-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8714 Glenoaks Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. Jun 20

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Available 06/20/20 The Glenoaks Villas - Property Id: 131718

Luxury community offers great, big condos for rent!

2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms starting at $2450/month available June 20th!

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! VIRTUAL TOURS WITH FACETIME AVAILABLE!

1300 sqft
Big, open floor plans
Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances: double door refrigerator with water and ice dispensers
dishwasher, microwave, gas stove
Washer/dryer in unit
Big master suite with double vanity sinks, stand up shower, big bathtub, walk-in closet
Balcony
2 Assigned parking spaces
Underground parking
Intercom system
Security system
Security patrol

Call for details: 818-767-9700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131718
Property Id 131718

(RLNE5856392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have any available units?
8714 Glenoaks Blvd has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have?
Some of 8714 Glenoaks Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 Glenoaks Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Glenoaks Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Glenoaks Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd does offer parking.
Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have a pool?
No, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Glenoaks Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 Glenoaks Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8714 Glenoaks Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity