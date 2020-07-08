8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3

Amenities

Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom apartment home property rental in the Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles.



This units comfy interior features include hardwood/tile flooring and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with ceramic countertops; fine white-painted cabinets; oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Big built-in closets in the spacious bedrooms. Enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet in its neat bathroom. Washer and dryer are also available for free in the shared laundry room. It has installed gas heating and ceiling fans.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $350 security deposit for cats and/or a $500 security deposit for dogs. No smoking in the property.



It comes with 1 covered carport, off-street parking at the back of the building, and on-street parking. The exterior has a yard. Renters can freely use the swimming pool (open from 9 AM 9 PM only).



Tenant pays electricity and gas. Trash, water, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Gas Company Field, Titmouse Park, and Del Rey Lagoon Park.



Bus lines:

115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.9 mile

437B CE437 B - 0.9 mile



