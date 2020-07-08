All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3

8654 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8654 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom apartment home property rental in the Westchester-Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles.

This units comfy interior features include hardwood/tile flooring and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with ceramic countertops; fine white-painted cabinets; oven/stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Big built-in closets in the spacious bedrooms. Enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet in its neat bathroom. Washer and dryer are also available for free in the shared laundry room. It has installed gas heating and ceiling fans.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $350 security deposit for cats and/or a $500 security deposit for dogs. No smoking in the property.

It comes with 1 covered carport, off-street parking at the back of the building, and on-street parking. The exterior has a yard. Renters can freely use the swimming pool (open from 9 AM 9 PM only).

Tenant pays electricity and gas. Trash, water, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Gas Company Field, Titmouse Park, and Del Rey Lagoon Park.

Bus lines:
115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
3 Lincoln Blvd/LAX - 0.9 mile
437B CE437 B - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5816248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have any available units?
8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have?
Some of 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8654 Falmouth Avenue Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College