Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068

8650 Gulana Avenue · (310) 306-9005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8650 Gulana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Huge Condo in PDR, Hardwood, patio, granite counters, large bedrooms, EVERY CONDO AMENITY - A beautiful, spacious & modern 3+2 condo in Playa Del Rey, Cross Creek Village. Ground floor property handicapped accessible. Corner unit with only one common wall. Steps away from the pool, rec center & gym. Granite counter tops, all appliances, service bar, Hardwood floors. Very large living room, dinning room has a Casablanca fan and light, Spacious bedrooms of equal size & ample closet space. One with a master bathroom attached & one common bathroom. Recessed lighting on dimmers throughout. Large outdoor patio/deck comes with a big propane BBQ surrounded by a forest wooded setting. Landscape well maintained with a great forested grounds.
Safe building with 24 hour security and cameras. 2 gated and garaged parking spaces. Every amenity, gym, 2 pools, HUGE multi level rec room that has free WiFi, Ping Pong & Pool tables, his & hers spa & Saunas, 3 FIREPLACES, dry cleaner & on site washer and dryers. STUDENTS WELCOME.
Close to PLAYA VISTA, MARINA DEL REY, LMU, OTIS, EL SEGUNDO, LAX.

(RLNE2933504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have any available units?
8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have?
Some of 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 is pet friendly.
Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 offer parking?
Yes, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 does offer parking.
Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have a pool?
Yes, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 has a pool.
Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have accessible units?
Yes, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 has accessible units.
Does 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068 does not have units with dishwashers.
