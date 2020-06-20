8650 Gulana Ave. Bldg C-1068

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Huge Condo in PDR, Hardwood, patio, granite counters, large bedrooms, EVERY CONDO AMENITY - A beautiful, spacious & modern 3+2 condo in Playa Del Rey, Cross Creek Village. Ground floor property handicapped accessible. Corner unit with only one common wall. Steps away from the pool, rec center & gym. Granite counter tops, all appliances, service bar, Hardwood floors. Very large living room, dinning room has a Casablanca fan and light, Spacious bedrooms of equal size & ample closet space. One with a master bathroom attached & one common bathroom. Recessed lighting on dimmers throughout. Large outdoor patio/deck comes with a big propane BBQ surrounded by a forest wooded setting. Landscape well maintained with a great forested grounds.

Safe building with 24 hour security and cameras. 2 gated and garaged parking spaces. Every amenity, gym, 2 pools, HUGE multi level rec room that has free WiFi, Ping Pong & Pool tables, his & hers spa & Saunas, 3 FIREPLACES, dry cleaner & on site washer and dryers. STUDENTS WELCOME.

Close to PLAYA VISTA, MARINA DEL REY, LMU, OTIS, EL SEGUNDO, LAX.



(RLNE2933504)