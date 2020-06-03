All apartments in Los Angeles
865 Sanborn Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

865 Sanborn Ave

865 Sanborn Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

865 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Located in beautiful, residential Silver Lake, this 3 story, loft-style 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse is located around the corner from popular Sunset Junction. This 2-year-old building features 11 units with gated parking, lush landscaping, and an outdoor lounge creating a wonderful environment in which to live. This amazing split-level unit features an open floor plan with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, central air conditioning/heat & ceiling fan as well as in-unit washer & dryer. Polished concrete throughout the kitchen and living room, laminate flooring in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. Unit comes with two 2 parking spots in gated parking structure. Enjoy the common patio area and BBQ. Location is amazing and close to lots of popular Silver Lake eating, shopping and entertainment. Utilities included (solar electricity)
2 spots in gated parking structure
Will consider pets
Balcony
Pre-wired ceiling speaker system
On-site manager Website: http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/portfolio-item/865-sanborn/ Please note that the occupancy limit is 5 occupants for a 2 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not &quot;hold&quot; units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit. SKY Properties, Inc. California Bureau of Real Estate License ID: 01242008 The photos in this ad represent a unit at this property, but may not be photos of the actual unit for rent.

http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-2-bed-2-bath/de2f5902-2423-44f4-8abd-110b9e698c0c/

IT490618 - IT49SKde2f5902-2423-44f4-8abd-110b9e698c0c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

