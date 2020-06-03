865 Sanborn Ave

Amenities

Located in beautiful, residential Silver Lake, this 3 story, loft-style 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse is located around the corner from popular Sunset Junction. This 2-year-old building features 11 units with gated parking, lush landscaping, and an outdoor lounge creating a wonderful environment in which to live. This amazing split-level unit features an open floor plan with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, central air conditioning/heat & ceiling fan as well as in-unit washer & dryer. Polished concrete throughout the kitchen and living room, laminate flooring in the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. Unit comes with two 2 parking spots in gated parking structure. Enjoy the common patio area and BBQ. Location is amazing and close to lots of popular Silver Lake eating, shopping and entertainment. Utilities included (solar electricity)

2 spots in gated parking structure

Will consider pets

Balcony

Pre-wired ceiling speaker system

On-site manager
Please note that the occupancy limit is 5 occupants for a 2 bedroom unit; income must be 3x the rent; we do not "hold" units for more than 10 days without an approved app and deposit.



