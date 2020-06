Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool sauna valet service

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo in the Full Service Comstock Building. You Will Enjoy Seating and Eating in the Over Sized Bright Living, Dining Area With Views of Mesmerizing City Lights. Updated Kitchen with all Brand-New Appliances including Top of the Notch Washer and Dryer. 2 Bedroom Suits with Tastefully Renovated Bathrooms. The Comstock Amenities Included 24-hour Security, Valet, Pool, Gym, Social Room and Extra Storage.You Should See it to Believe it.