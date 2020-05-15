All apartments in Los Angeles
8630 West Olympic Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8630 West Olympic Boulevard

8630 West Olympic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8630 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious upper unit is located in charming duplex, in prime Beverly Hills adjacent neighborhood close to everything. Unit features original period charm throughout, including curved archways, coved ceiling and gorgeous refinished wood floors. Unit has paint, new light fixtures and much more. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Wonderful, shared front and back yards. Water and trash are not separately metered and tenant to pay landlord $100/mo in addition to rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have any available units?
8630 West Olympic Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have?
Some of 8630 West Olympic Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 West Olympic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8630 West Olympic Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 West Olympic Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 West Olympic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 West Olympic Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

