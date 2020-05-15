8630 West Olympic Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious upper unit is located in charming duplex, in prime Beverly Hills adjacent neighborhood close to everything. Unit features original period charm throughout, including curved archways, coved ceiling and gorgeous refinished wood floors. Unit has paint, new light fixtures and much more. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Wonderful, shared front and back yards. Water and trash are not separately metered and tenant to pay landlord $100/mo in addition to rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.