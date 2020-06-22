All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8601 Lincoln Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8601 Lincoln Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8601 Lincoln Blvd

8601 Lincoln Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8601 Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,960* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,090* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,290* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this sophisticated Playa Del Rey furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX41)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Sauna/Steam Room
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is situated in Playa del Rey, South Bay, Los Angeles. Located about three miles south of Venice Beach and wedged between Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, it is a residential community on the shore. During weekends, locals take long strolls on Vista Del Mar or camp out at Dockweiler State Beach, one of L.A.s most intimate beaches. For bike lovers, the Marvin Braude Bike Trail provides access to almost every beach town in the city. Hop on the trail in Playa del Rey and bike north to Malibu or down south to Torrance. Playa del Ray is an ideal neighborhood for easy going responsibles and families to call home.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have any available units?
8601 Lincoln Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have?
Some of 8601 Lincoln Blvd's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Lincoln Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Lincoln Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Lincoln Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Lincoln Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Lincoln Blvd does offer parking.
Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Lincoln Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Lincoln Blvd has a pool.
Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8601 Lincoln Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Lincoln Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Lincoln Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Radford Apartments
5300-5326 Radford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91607
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College