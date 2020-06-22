8601 Lincoln Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool sauna

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,960* /mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* /mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,090* /mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,290* /mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this sophisticated Playa Del Rey furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX41)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Swimming Pool

-Gym

-Sauna/Steam Room

-Indoor Parking

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is situated in Playa del Rey, South Bay, Los Angeles. Located about three miles south of Venice Beach and wedged between Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, it is a residential community on the shore. During weekends, locals take long strolls on Vista Del Mar or camp out at Dockweiler State Beach, one of L.A.s most intimate beaches. For bike lovers, the Marvin Braude Bike Trail provides access to almost every beach town in the city. Hop on the trail in Playa del Rey and bike north to Malibu or down south to Torrance. Playa del Ray is an ideal neighborhood for easy going responsibles and families to call home.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.