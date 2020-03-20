860 W.165th Pl

Amenities

1- Bedroom

1-Bath

Apartment located upstairs



Newly Remodeled Apartment Features:

New Vinyl Plank floors

Balcony

Window Blinds

New light fixtures and upgraded electrical outlets

Ceiling Fan in dining area

Plenty of Natural light

Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new Quartz Counter Tops

Walk-In Closet

Coin-op laundry available on-site for your convenience

1 Space parking in shared 2-car garage

Water and Trash paid by owner

Minimum 1-year lease



