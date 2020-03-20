All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
860 W.165th Pl
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:51 AM

860 W.165th Pl

860 W 165th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

860 W 165th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1- Bedroom
1-Bath
Apartment located upstairs

Newly Remodeled Apartment Features:
New Vinyl Plank floors
Balcony
Window Blinds
New light fixtures and upgraded electrical outlets
Ceiling Fan in dining area
Plenty of Natural light
Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new Quartz Counter Tops
Walk-In Closet
Coin-op laundry available on-site for your convenience
1 Space parking in shared 2-car garage
Water and Trash paid by owner
Minimum 1-year lease

Amenities

Water
Trash
Balcony
Coin Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 W.165th Pl have any available units?
860 W.165th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 W.165th Pl have?
Some of 860 W.165th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 W.165th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
860 W.165th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 W.165th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 860 W.165th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 860 W.165th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 860 W.165th Pl offers parking.
Does 860 W.165th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 W.165th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 W.165th Pl have a pool?
No, 860 W.165th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 860 W.165th Pl have accessible units?
No, 860 W.165th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 860 W.165th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 W.165th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
