8573 APPIAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This stunning gated contemporary compound offers 2BR & den + separate office area with secluded pool/spa & serene canyon views. Grand entry with soaring ceilings leads you to an open floor plan highlighted by beautiful walnut floors, granite fireplace and sliding walls of glass allowing access to a large deck overlooking the pool, ideal for entertaining. Cook's kitchen includes granite counter tops, Walker Zanger marble backsplash, SS appliances and wine cooler. TV/den, powder room and a guest bedroom with en-suite bath complete the 1st floor. The second level opens to a loft style office with custom built-in desk, bookshelves and a cozy outdoor balcony. Sumptuous master suite is completed by dual vanity sinks, heated floors and oversized jet-tub. Exquisite imported fixtures and finishes throughout, Nuvo Audio System, entertainer's paradise pool and spa along with gated driveway, two car garage and additional off-street parking makes this a rare find in the Hollywood Hills.