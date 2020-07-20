All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8573 APPIAN Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8573 APPIAN Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8573 APPIAN Way

8573 W Appian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8573 W Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This stunning gated contemporary compound offers 2BR & den + separate office area with secluded pool/spa & serene canyon views. Grand entry with soaring ceilings leads you to an open floor plan highlighted by beautiful walnut floors, granite fireplace and sliding walls of glass allowing access to a large deck overlooking the pool, ideal for entertaining. Cook's kitchen includes granite counter tops, Walker Zanger marble backsplash, SS appliances and wine cooler. TV/den, powder room and a guest bedroom with en-suite bath complete the 1st floor. The second level opens to a loft style office with custom built-in desk, bookshelves and a cozy outdoor balcony. Sumptuous master suite is completed by dual vanity sinks, heated floors and oversized jet-tub. Exquisite imported fixtures and finishes throughout, Nuvo Audio System, entertainer's paradise pool and spa along with gated driveway, two car garage and additional off-street parking makes this a rare find in the Hollywood Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8573 APPIAN Way have any available units?
8573 APPIAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8573 APPIAN Way have?
Some of 8573 APPIAN Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8573 APPIAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8573 APPIAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8573 APPIAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8573 APPIAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8573 APPIAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8573 APPIAN Way offers parking.
Does 8573 APPIAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8573 APPIAN Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8573 APPIAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 8573 APPIAN Way has a pool.
Does 8573 APPIAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8573 APPIAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8573 APPIAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8573 APPIAN Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College