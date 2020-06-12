Rent Calculator
8564 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
8564 FRANKLIN Avenue
8564 Franklin Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8564 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Mid- Century SFR. Close to Sunset Strip/Plaza. No common walls! Two car garage with plenty of street parking. VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
8564 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8564 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8564 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
