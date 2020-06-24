All apartments in Los Angeles
8558 Chalmers Drive

8558 Chalmers Drive
Location

8558 Chalmers Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
lobby
Across street from Beverly Hills Park
Newer luxury building with elevator
Extra large front condo
Front unit with balcony
Elegant granite lobby and entrance
Controlled access with intercom
Marble bathrooms with Jacuzzi tub
Quality Berber carpeting
New painting
Crown moldings
Extra large floor to ceiling corner windows
Alarm system
Washer and dryer
Dishwasher, microwave, stove
Central air conditioning and heating
Fire place
Wet bar
High ceilings
2 cars subterranean parking, and much more..

For leasing information and to view the unit, please call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8558 Chalmers Drive have any available units?
8558 Chalmers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8558 Chalmers Drive have?
Some of 8558 Chalmers Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8558 Chalmers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8558 Chalmers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8558 Chalmers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8558 Chalmers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8558 Chalmers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8558 Chalmers Drive offers parking.
Does 8558 Chalmers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8558 Chalmers Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8558 Chalmers Drive have a pool?
No, 8558 Chalmers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8558 Chalmers Drive have accessible units?
No, 8558 Chalmers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8558 Chalmers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8558 Chalmers Drive has units with dishwashers.
