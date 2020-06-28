855 HYPERION Avenue

Amenities

Views, views, views! Be the first to live in this brand-new, modern single family home in Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, the hippest area of LA. Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic living room with oak flooring, open to the kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances by Bosch. Open the full wall accordion door to enjoy true indoor/outdoor CA living. Have a glass of wine and watch the sun set over the city with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Relax in your private master bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, rain shower & soaking tub. Enjoy views of the Hollywood Sign from your bed! There are two more bedrooms, both with en-suite baths. Central A/C with a thermostat on each floor as well as a laundry room with a sink. Garage with direct access. Walk to local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular, bi-weekly Farmers' Market.