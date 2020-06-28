All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

855 HYPERION Avenue

855 Hyperion Ave · No Longer Available
Location

855 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Views, views, views! Be the first to live in this brand-new, modern single family home in Silver Lake's Sunset Junction, the hippest area of LA. Three levels of light-filled living space culminate in the dramatic living room with oak flooring, open to the kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances by Bosch. Open the full wall accordion door to enjoy true indoor/outdoor CA living. Have a glass of wine and watch the sun set over the city with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. Relax in your private master bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, rain shower & soaking tub. Enjoy views of the Hollywood Sign from your bed! There are two more bedrooms, both with en-suite baths. Central A/C with a thermostat on each floor as well as a laundry room with a sink. Garage with direct access. Walk to local hot-spots Intelligentsia, Stella, Forage, Sawyer, The Black Cat and popular, bi-weekly Farmers' Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 HYPERION Avenue have any available units?
855 HYPERION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 HYPERION Avenue have?
Some of 855 HYPERION Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 HYPERION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 HYPERION Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 HYPERION Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 HYPERION Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 855 HYPERION Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 855 HYPERION Avenue offers parking.
Does 855 HYPERION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 HYPERION Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 HYPERION Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 HYPERION Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 HYPERION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 HYPERION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 HYPERION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 HYPERION Avenue has units with dishwashers.
